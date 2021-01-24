Owasso’s coronavirus-related deaths jump to 29; Collinsville’s fatalities hit 13

Owasso has logged four additional deaths due to COVID-19 since last week, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 29, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Sunday, Jan. 24, reflect that Owasso has recorded 4,454 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 4,042 recoveries, marking 412 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Shawnee, Ardmore and Ada, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Moore, Stillwater and Enid.

Owasso currently ranks in the 13th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 34th spot at 1,988 confirmed cases with 1,802 recoveries, or 186 active cases, and 13 deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 373,090 confirmed cases, with 337,228 recoveries and 3,279 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

