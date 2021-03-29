 Skip to main content
Owasso’s coronavirus-related deaths hit 50; Collinsville’s fatalities jump to 17

Owasso has logged two additional deaths due to COVID-19 since last week, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 50, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Monday, March 29, reflect that Owasso has recorded 5,283 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 5,100 recoveries, marking 183 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Shawnee, Ardmore and Ada, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Moore, Stillwater and Enid.

Owasso currently ranks in the 13th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 34th spot at 2,329 confirmed cases with 2,276 recoveries, or 53 active cases, and 17 deaths, according to the report.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 435,449 confirmed cases, with 419,693 recoveries and 4,850 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

