Owasso’s Colson Scott among inaugural cohort to graduate from Holberton Tulsa

Holberton Tulsa will celebrate the graduation of its inaugural cohort during a short ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Eighteen students, including Owasso’s Colson Scott, will graduate from the tuition-deferred college alternative for training software engineers. Scott will walk as one of Hoberton’s Cohort 11 Full Stack Software Engineering and Web Development students.

“These students navigated a global pandemic, adjusted to new learning environments and witnessed firsthand the importance of technology in our society,” said Libby Ediger, Holberton executive director. “I am proud of what each of them accomplished and overcame over the last 20 months, and am excited to witness the contributions they will go on to make in the technology industry.”

Each graduate will leave the program with a certificate in their program of choice, with options ranging from machine learning to augmented and virtual reality.

Many of the graduating students, including Scott, took advantage of Holberton’s various incentives, including the option of paying no upfront tuition and need-based living assistance for qualifying individuals through a partnership with the George Kaiser Family Foundation.