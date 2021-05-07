 Skip to main content
Owasso’s Colby Lundquist earns DVM degree from OSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine
Owasso's Colby Lundquist earns DVM degree from OSU's College of Veterinary Medicine

Colby Lundquist

Lundquist

 Courtesy of GEORGE BULARD

Colby Lundquist of Owasso is among 93 students earning a DVM degree from Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine on May 7.

Lundquist is the son of Victoria and Andrew Lundquist of Owasso.

“We are proud of the class of 2021 for overcoming many challenges,” Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the veterinary college, said. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the class did not have a ceremony to mark their transition from three years in the classroom to clinics for their final year. Our students and faculty persevered and I am proud to call them colleagues.”

