Owasso’s Clayton Hearn named to dean’s list at Baylor University

More than 4,800 Baylor University students have been named to the dean’s academic honor list for the spring 2022 semester.
Clayton Hearn, a student at BU’s School of Engineering & Computer Science, located in Waco, Texas, made this year’s prestigious list.
The dean's academic honor list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.
Students honored earned a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.