Owasso’s Clayton Hearn named to dean’s list at Baylor University

More than 5,000 Baylor University students have been named to the dean’s academic honor list for the summer and fall 2021 semesters.

Owasso’s Clayton Hearn, attending BU’s School of Engineering & Computer Science, was named to the prestigious list at the Waco, Texas-based university.

The dean's academic honor list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.