Owasso’s Clayton Hearn named to Dean’s List at Baylor University

More than 4,700 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2021 semester.
Clayton Hearn of Owasso, attending BU’s School of Engineering & Computer Science in Waco, Texas, was named to the prestigious list.
The Dean's List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean's List earned a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.