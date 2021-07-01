 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso’s Clayton Hearn named to Dean’s List at Baylor University
0 Comments

Owasso’s Clayton Hearn named to Dean’s List at Baylor University

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor University campus Waco Tribune photo

Baylor University campus. ROD AYDELOTTE/Waco Tribune File Photo

More than 4,700 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2021 semester.

Clayton Hearn of Owasso, attending BU’s School of Engineering & Computer Science in Waco, Texas, was named to the prestigious list.

The Dean's List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean's List earned a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News