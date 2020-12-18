 Skip to main content
Owasso’s Ciara Locker named winner of Stanford’s Boothe Prize for Excellence in First-Year Writing

ciara locker

Ciara Locker speaks to Owasso City Council in August.

 Art Haddaway News Editor

It didn’t take long for Stanford University freshman Ciara Locker of Owasso to make her mark at the California-based school.

This month, the private research university named Locker a winner of its Boothe Prize for Excellence in First-Year Writing from spring 2020. She was one of two students who wrote award-winning essays during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locker wrote her essay, “Building Biosecurity: Examining the Rhetoric of Bioterrorism in Post 9/11 America,” for Mutallip Anwar’s class, “The Power of Words: The Rhetoric of Social and Technological Change.”

An International Relations major, Locker is minoring in Human Biology with a concentration in epidemiology. Her primary research interest is in global biosecurity and emerging infectious diseases, which served to influence her PWR project.

Mutallip noted in a news release that Locker’s decision to focus on an issue related to her intended academic focus was a key factor in helping her create an impressive essay.

“Ciara’s project is a great example of what happens when students view writing assignments in PWR as opportunities to explore an issue they deeply care about and share their findings with a wider audience,” Mutallip said. “She fully immersed herself into researching a topic of great interest to her, and the result was a compelling essay examining the relationship between rhetoric and bioterrorism.”

Outside of class, Ciara is a member of the Stanford American Indian Organization, as well as the Stanford Alternative Protein Project. She is also a member of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma.

Stanford University plans to honor Locker and her fellow recipients at an Award Ceremony this May, whether in-person or online.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.

