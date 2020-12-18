Owasso’s Ciara Locker named winner of Stanford’s Boothe Prize for Excellence in First-Year Writing

It didn’t take long for Stanford University freshman Ciara Locker of Owasso to make her mark at the California-based school.
This month, the private research university named Locker a winner of its Boothe Prize for Excellence in First-Year Writing from spring 2020. She was one of two students who wrote award-winning essays during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locker wrote her essay, “Building Biosecurity: Examining the Rhetoric of Bioterrorism in Post 9/11 America,” for Mutallip Anwar’s class, “The Power of Words: The Rhetoric of Social and Technological Change.”
An International Relations major, Locker is minoring in Human Biology with a concentration in epidemiology. Her primary research interest is in global biosecurity and emerging infectious diseases, which served to influence her PWR project.
Mutallip noted in a news release that Locker’s decision to focus on an issue related to her intended academic focus was a key factor in helping her create an impressive essay.
“Ciara’s project is a great example of what happens when students view writing assignments in PWR as opportunities to explore an issue they deeply care about and share their findings with a wider audience,” Mutallip said. “She fully immersed herself into researching a topic of great interest to her, and the result was a compelling essay examining the relationship between rhetoric and bioterrorism.”
Outside of class, Ciara is a member of the Stanford American Indian Organization, as well as the Stanford Alternative Protein Project. She is also a member of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma.
Stanford University plans to honor Locker and her fellow recipients at an Award Ceremony this May, whether in-person or online.
Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.
