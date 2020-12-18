Owasso’s Ciara Locker named winner of Stanford’s Boothe Prize for Excellence in First-Year Writing

It didn’t take long for Stanford University freshman Ciara Locker of Owasso to make her mark at the California-based school.

This month, the private research university named Locker a winner of its Boothe Prize for Excellence in First-Year Writing from spring 2020. She was one of two students who wrote award-winning essays during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locker wrote her essay, “Building Biosecurity: Examining the Rhetoric of Bioterrorism in Post 9/11 America,” for Mutallip Anwar’s class, “The Power of Words: The Rhetoric of Social and Technological Change.”

An International Relations major, Locker is minoring in Human Biology with a concentration in epidemiology. Her primary research interest is in global biosecurity and emerging infectious diseases, which served to influence her PWR project.

Mutallip noted in a news release that Locker’s decision to focus on an issue related to her intended academic focus was a key factor in helping her create an impressive essay.