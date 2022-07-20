Owasso’s Christopher Allard earns national honor for superior academic achievement

The National Society of High School Scholars recently announced that student Christopher Allard, of Owasso, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization.

The Society recognized top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

“I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Christopher has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS co-founder and President James Lewis.

“Christopher is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

When asked what it means to join NSHSS, Allard told the Owasso Reporter, “It was unexpected but exciting. I’m interested to see how it helps me in the future.”

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.