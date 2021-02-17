Owasso’s Christo Dallenbach named to dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology

Christo Dallenbach of Owasso was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester.

Dallenbach is in the game design and development program.

Undergraduate students are eligible for the dean's list if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credits of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete," NE, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

