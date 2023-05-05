The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics hosted its first annual Integration Bee, a contest similar to a spelling bee in which competitors race to compute integrals from calculus.

The event was modeled after the version pioneered at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1981 by Andy Bernoff, an applied mathematics student.

Owasso native Christian Fidel participated in this year’s tournament and placed second in the individual competition.

OSSM student Mohammad Mian, of Norman, won first place in the individual category, earning the title of 2023 OSSM Grand Integrator. In the team category, Damodar Pai, of Edmond, Julie Macedo, of Duncan, and Billy Zhao, of Lawton, took first place.

“The students competed hard in this inaugural competition,” OSSM interim President Edna McDuffie Manning, Ed.D, said. “The equations they had to solve were very difficult, and all the participants showed great sportsmanship and camaraderie.”

The contest, brought to OSSM by faculty members Clint Givens, Ph.D., and Caleb Q. Cook, Ph.D., saw about 30 advanced students compete to claim their part in OSSM history.