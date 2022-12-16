 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso’s Christian Fidel earns perfect score on Continental Math League’s calculus contest

Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics

The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics recently announced that Christian Fidel, of Owasso, a junior at OSSM, earned a perfect score (10 of 10) on the calculus contest of the Continental Math League, a national program.

The first of four rounds was held on Thursday, Dec. 1. The remaining contests will be held in spring 2023.

“OSSM students typically perform very well on this national test as the content closely reflects our Calculus curriculum,” said Edna McDuffie Manning, Ed.D., interim president of OSSM. “The CML maximizes student opportunities to improve problem-solving capabilities, and we are proud of all our students’ performance.”

Overall, 12 OSSM students participated in the contest, with eight of them earning perfect scores. The team score, which is derived from the top six scores, was 60/60.

