Owasso’s Carma Williams named to University of Alabama’s director’s list

A total of 501 students enrolled in UA Early College during the fall semester of 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the director’s list with an academic record of 3.6 or higher.

Carma Williams, who attends Owasso High School, was among those students named to the list at the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based school.

The director’s list recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit.

All high school students who apply to and are admitted into UA Early College take their first course, UAEC 200, for free, saving each student more than $700. UAEC 200 is a five-week readiness course that ensures students are prepared for the rigors of college-level studies. Upon completion, students earn two credit hours from UA.