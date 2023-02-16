Owasso High School seniors Carina Galutia, Eli Hall and Will Ehrhart were recently named National Merit scholarship finalists.

The three students are among 15,000 seniors recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation in this year’s program.

High school juniors entered the annual contest by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors. Semifinalists were announced in September 2022.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official submitted a detailed scholarship application, in which they provided information about their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.

A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and reach SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from the group of finalists. Designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2023 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join more than 368,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.