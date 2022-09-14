Owasso’s Carina Galutia, Eli Hall, Shaun Ehrhart named 2023 National Merit semifinalists

Three Owasso students on Tuesday were named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Carina Galutia, Eli Hall and Shaun Ehrhart are among 16,000 high school seniors across the nation to be honored as recipients of the 68th annual Merit Scholar title.

These academically talented students have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.

High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the

2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2023 will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join nearly 368,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.