The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence recently announced the recipients of its prestigious 2023 Academic All-State Awards.

These 100 top public high school seniors — including Owasso’s Carina Galutia and Aminata Kamara and Collinsville’s Taylor Rhoton — were selected from hundreds of applications statewide and hail from 75 schools in 68 Oklahoma school districts.

Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each applicant.

This year’s recipients scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.25. In addition, 29 of this year’s awardees are National Merit semifinalists.

To be eligible for Academic All-State, students must meet one of the following criteria: an ACT composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading & writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit Scholarship.

Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,500 merit-based cash award, honor cord and a medallion. They will be recognized at the foundation’s 37th annual Academic Awards Banquet on May 20, at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.

The 2023 Academic All-State class is the 37th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,700 high school seniors from 335 school districts have been named scholars.

Galutia was also named a National Merit finalist in March for her continued outstanding academic efforts in the classroom.