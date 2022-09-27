Owasso’s Callie Davis graduates from Texas-based Baylor University

More than 730 Baylor University graduates received their degrees during summer commencement ceremonies this year.
Callie Davis, of Owasso, graduated from the Waco, Texas-based school with a Master of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, pre-medicine, computer science, nursing and music, along with 80 master's programs and 47 doctoral programs.
