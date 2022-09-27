 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso’s Callie Davis graduates from Texas-based Baylor University

baylor

Baylor University

 Tulsa World File

More than 730 Baylor University graduates received their degrees during summer commencement ceremonies this year.

Callie Davis, of Owasso, graduated from the Waco, Texas-based school with a Master of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, pre-medicine, computer science, nursing and music, along with 80 master's programs and 47 doctoral programs.

