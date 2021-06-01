Owasso’s Cade Birdsong named 2021 National Merit Scholarship winner

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation on Tuesday announced over 3,100 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

Cade Birdsong of Owasso received the National Merit David A. Burr Scholarship for the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics. He plans to study nuclear engineering at the Oklahoma City-based school.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced Tuesday are a part of the distinguished group of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth nearly $30 million.

This year, 160 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 85 private and 75 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2021 competition to about 4,000.