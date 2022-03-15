Owasso’s Brooke Costello, Kara Kitch awarded Oklahoma Farm Bureau YF&R scholarships

Two Owasso students were recently awarded $1,000 scholarships presented by the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.

Brooke Costello and Kara Kitch, both seniors at Owasso High School, were among nine statewide recipients of this year’s initiative.

“The YF&R scholarship program is an exciting way to invest in the newest generation of agriculturalists in our industry,” said Brittany Hukill, OKFB YF&R chair.

The nine scholarship recipients, one from each OKFB district, have a wide variety of career aspirations, and have chosen degrees across the agriculture industry including agricultural business, education, animal sciences, agricultural engineering and agricultural communications.

Both Owasso students plan to attend Oklahoma State University, with Costello pursuing a degree in animal science, and Kitch taking up agricultural communications.

“Our committee looks forward to seeing how each of these students uses this investment to grow in agriculture and represent our state well in their careers,” Hukill said.