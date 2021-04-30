Owasso’s Brittany Baker, Bailey Stringer inducted into RSU’s Sigma Beta Delta honor society

The Rogers State University chapter of Sigma Beta Delta International Honor Society for Business, Management and Administration inducted 11 students on April 28.

Owasso students Brittany Baker and Bailey Stringer were appointed to the prestigious club at the Claremore-based campus.

To qualify for Sigma Beta Delta, RSU students working toward a bachelor’s degree in the department of business and technology must rank in the top 10% of the junior class or 20% of the senior class.

“Sigma Beta Delta allows us to recognize accomplishments among students in the school of business and to encourage aspirations toward personal and professional improvements and a life distinguished by honorable service,” said Susan Willis, dean of the school of professional studies.

Sigma Beta Delta was created as a business honor society for institutions with regional accreditation and has established more than 350 chapters in 47 states and three international chapters. RSU’s chapter was established in 2005.