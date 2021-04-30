 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso’s Brandon Hill initiated into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
0 comments

Owasso’s Brandon Hill initiated into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Phi Kappa Phi

Brandon Hill of Owasso was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest, all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Hill was initiated in to the program at Oklahoma State University.

Hill is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News