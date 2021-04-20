Owasso’s Boyd Burns inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Boyd Burns of Owasso was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a national all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Burns, initiated at Oklahoma State University, is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be inducted into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines.