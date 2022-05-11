Owasso’s Bailey Medical Center receives ‘A’ for patient safety from Leapfrog Group

Bailey Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022.

The national distinction recognizes the Owasso hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Bailey Medical Center for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

Bailey was also most recently recognized by Leapfrog and Newsweek among the best in the nation to provide maternity care in 2021, and honored by Modern Healthcare among the Best Places to Work in Healthcare the same year.