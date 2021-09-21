Owasso’s Bailey Medical Center named among Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2021

Bailey Medical Center was recognized this month for fostering a strong workplace culture and a high employee satisfaction in 2021.

Modern Healthcare named the Owasso hospital among the Best Places to Work in Healthcare, according to its latest survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the medical industry’s best employers.

Bailey is one of five area Ardent Health Service-affiliated organizations — including Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Oklahoma Heart Institute, Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital and Physicians Surgical Hospital in Amarillo, Texas — to receive the prestigious title.

“For our team members to hold their hospital and clinic in such high regard — especially given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic — speaks to workplace cultures where people feel supported, valued and connected to their work,” said Ardent President and Chief Executive Officer Marty J. Bonick.

Modern Healthcare’s rankings are based on a confidential employee survey and several criteria that assess employee satisfaction, work‐life balance, communication, policies and practices, work environment, culture and support.

Bailey placed 16th in the nation among the Ardent-affiliated recipients listed on the Best Places to Work in Healthcare.