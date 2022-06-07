Owasso’s Bailey Medical Center named among Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 10th year

Bailey Medical Center recently hit a major milestone.

The Owasso hospital was named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare list for the 10th year.

The Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare program recognizes 150 outstanding national employers in the health care industry. These workplaces are recognized for empowering employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services.

“Bailey works toward cultivating a great workplace environment,” a hospital spokesperson said. “Scott Lasson, CEO of Bailey Medical Center, and hospital leadership strives to create a culture of community among hospital employees.”

Winners of this recognition are chosen based on an employee survey and interviews with leadership. They assess work-life balance, communication, satisfaction, policies and practices, and work culture and environment.

Bailey is one of three other organizations that are a part of Hillcrest HealthCare System that received this recognition, including Hillcrest Henryetta and Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital.

In May, Bailey also received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. The national distinction recognizes the Owasso hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error across the premises.