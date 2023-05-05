Bailey Medical Center received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

This national distinction celebrates BMC’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.

“The Bailey Medical Center team is honored to once again receive this recognition from the Leapfrog Group,” BMC CEO Scott Lasson said.

“Our team works tirelessly to sustain a culture of safety built on evidence-based practices and ongoing error prevention training. Our multiple consecutive ‘A’ grades recognize the commitment of everyone at Bailey Medical Center and validates our daily efforts.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Leapfrog President and CEO Leah Binder said BMC performed exceptionally well, outperforming other area hospitals amid complications brought on by the coronavirus.

“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” Binder said. “But this hospital (Bailey) received an ‘A’ despite those challenges.

“I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”

BMC was also most recently recognized by Leapfrog and Newsweek among the best in the nation to provide maternity care in 2021, and honored by Modern Healthcare among the Best Places to Work in Healthcare the same year.