Owasso’s Bailey Medical Center, Ascension St. John named among best maternity hospitals in 2021

Owasso’s two major hospitals have been named among the best in the nation to provide maternity care.

Bailey Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso were recognized by Newsweek and The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. health care facilities, in the organizations’ Best Maternity Hospitals 2021 report.

The list presents 217 entries in 36 states, categorized by region. The facilities that made this list met Leapfrog's high standards for safety and quality of the maternity care they provide, including low rates of early elective deliveries, cesarean sections, episiotomies, newborn bilirubin screenings and appropriate prophylaxes.

• Early elective delivery: Leapfrog's target for all hospitals is 5% or less.

• C-section: Leapfrog's target for all hospitals is 23.9% or less.

• Episiotomy: Leapfrog's target for all hospitals is 5% or less.

• Newborn bilirubin screenings: Leapfrog's target rate is 90% or greater, meaning that at least 90% of babies are screened for jaundice.

• Appropriate prophylaxes: Leapfrog's target rate is 90% or greater, meaning that techniques to prevent blood clots are used for at least 90% of mothers delivering via C-section.