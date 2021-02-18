 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso’s Bailey Medical Center, Ascension St. John named among best maternity hospitals in 2021

Owasso’s Bailey Medical Center, Ascension St. John named among best maternity hospitals in 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE (copy)

Medical personnel look out a hospital window during an event in April called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Owasso’s two major hospitals have been named among the best in the nation to provide maternity care.

Bailey Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso were recognized by Newsweek and The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. health care facilities, in the organizations’ Best Maternity Hospitals 2021 report.

The list presents 217 entries in 36 states, categorized by region. The facilities that made this list met Leapfrog's high standards for safety and quality of the maternity care they provide, including low rates of early elective deliveries, cesarean sections, episiotomies, newborn bilirubin screenings and appropriate prophylaxes.

Early elective delivery: Leapfrog's target for all hospitals is 5% or less.

C-section: Leapfrog's target for all hospitals is 23.9% or less.

Episiotomy: Leapfrog's target for all hospitals is 5% or less.

Newborn bilirubin screenings: Leapfrog's target rate is 90% or greater, meaning that at least 90% of babies are screened for jaundice.

Appropriate prophylaxes: Leapfrog's target rate is 90% or greater, meaning that techniques to prevent blood clots are used for at least 90% of mothers delivering via C-section.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News