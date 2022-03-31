Owasso’s Bailey Medical Center adopts new initiative to improve birth outcomes

Bailey Medical Center on Wednesday launched a new initiative that will help improve birth outcomes.

The Owasso hospital adopted TeamBirth, a national project spearheaded by Ariadne Labs out of Boston Massachusetts, that focuses on enhancing maternal and neonatal results through communication and teamwork.

“It’s a project that really aims to elevate the role of the person in labor so they have a voice,” said Amber Weiseth, associate director at Ariadne Labs. “Care is centered around them; they’re brought into all the conversations, so decisions are all made with them at the bedside.”

Funded by George Kaiser Family Foundation as part of the Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative, TeamBirth is the centerpiece of the Delivery Decisions Initiative of Ariadne Labs, a joint center for health systems innovation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The initiative provides a platform for patients, families and hospital staff to collaborate effectively during the labor process by identifying the names of team members, the patients’ preferences, their plan of care, the timeline of labor and the next scheduled check-ins.

“We want patients to know that when they choose Bailey, patient safety is our highest priority,” said Becky Abshier, CNO at Bailey. “If the patient has a concern or the nurse has a concern … (they) and the doctor all get on the phone in real time and they discuss that. It removes a lot of potential safety events that could occur.”

Abshier said the implementation of TeamBirth at Bailey will impact an average of about 325 births that the hospital performs annually.

From 2018-2019, Ariadne Labs piloted TeamBirth in four community hospitals across the United States. The program is now active in dozens of hospitals across the nation, including nine in the Tulsa area, with others in the works.

“By the end of April, all of the Tulsa hospitals will be doing TeamBirth,” Weiseth said, “so no matter where you choose to deliver as a patient, you are going to have a voice in your care and have patient-centered care.”

More information about Ariadne Labs and TeamBirth can be found at ariadnelabs.org.

