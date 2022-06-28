Owasso’s Bailey Education Foundation raises $5,500 at first annual golf tournament

Owasso’s Bailey Education Foundation raised around $5,500 at its first annual golf tournament last week.

The nonprofit, serving Owasso and surrounding communities through various activities and events focused on education and family, hosted the inaugural event at Bailey Ranch Golf Club on Friday, June 24.

The funds raised through BEF’s golf tournament will help provide scholarships for continuing education students pursuing various medical degrees throughout the year.

“We can’t do that without these events and without the donors and sponsors, so we’re just trying to be creative,” BEF Director Amanda Underwood said. “This is just us trying to think outside the box and do something different.”

The tournament brought together about 40 golfers across 11 teams to participate in a four-person scramble at the Owasso course, located at 10105 Larkin Bailey Boulevard.

Darren Jones, Chris Miller, Andrew Eller and Bruce McClure with Los Cabos took home first place. Eller also won Closest to the Pin.

Gene Drake, Mike Ariana, Jim Yates and Jim Hereford nabbed second, while two teams tied for third place: Caleb Potter, Cody Potter, Ron Warden and Marty Cooper with Ace Hardware, and Jason Drake, Dustin Reif, Justin Ashlock and Brian Reiman with Innate Family Chiropractic.

Those who hit the links for BEF’s tournament helped contribute to the organization’s growing total of about $134,000 raised for student scholarships since its inception in January 2007.

“It gave me chills a little to see them all lined up and getting ready,” Underwood said of the players. “It was a great feeling just to see them … here for us and help us raise some money and enjoy the day.”

This year, BEF chose 14 students to benefit from its scholarship funds, totaling $20,000. In all, BEF has awarded nearly $115,000 to 84 students.

For more information about the Bailey Education Foundation or its annual scholarship program, visit baileyeducationfoundation.com/application.html.

