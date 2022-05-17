Owasso’s Bailey Education Foundation awards $20,000 in scholarships to 14 students

The Bailey Education Foundation announced the recipients for its 2022 scholarship program.

BEF, a non-profit organization founded in Jan. 2007, serves citizens of Owasso and surrounding communities through various activities and events focused on education and family.

As part of its efforts, BEF started its annual scholarship program in 2015 with $5,000 set aside to help four young medical professionals achieve their dreams. It has since awarded $114,500 to 84 students.

This year, the Foundation chose 14 students to benefit from the funds, totaling $20,000.

“We would like to thank everyone who applied for a scholarship and congratulate those who were selected this year,” said Amanda McClintock-Underwood with BEF.

$5,000 scholarship winner

Caleb Smith, a graduate of Owasso High School and Oklahoma State University, is a five-time winner of BEF scholarships. He will be continuing his journey at OSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“During the next two years, I will travel to the corners of Oklahoma to treat the very people I saw at the nonprofit clinics,” Smith said. “I am thrilled to participate in medicine where it is so desperately needed.”

$3,500 scholarship winner

Ronan Locker, an OHS graduate, is a three-time winner of BEF scholarships. He is pursuing a biomedical engineering degree at Stanford University.

In his scholarship essay, he stated “I’m no stranger to the generosity of the Foundation. With the support I have received over the past few years, I have achieved feats I never dreamed possible at the school of my dreams. However, this award holds so much more meaning to me than just a monetary value.

Since I first started working for the Foundation, I’ve had the opportunity to meet some of the kindest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing, who never fail to show their support for all of my endeavors.”

$2,500 scholarship winner

Chantal Le will graduate from Jenks High school. She will attend Stanford University in the fall of 2022 to pursue a biochemistry degree to become a physician.

$1,500 scholarship winner

Kaela Newman will graduate from Owasso High School. She will then move to attend the University of Northern Colorado to become a pediatric traveling nurse.

Additional scholarships totaling $7,500 were awarded to the following students:

High school seniors

Cookson Hills Christian School: Jonathan Riley (Northeastern State University); Oologah-Talala High School: Emily Alberty (Oklahoma State University); Owasso High School: Gwen Tayman (University of Tulsa), Lauren St. John (Oklahoma State University), Mitchell Clark Jr. (Oklahoma Baptist University), Terressa Evington (University of Central Oklahoma)

Continuing education students

Chloe Ball, Rejoice HS graduate (Oklahoma Baptist University); Claire Barrett, Owasso HS graduate (Oklahoma Baptist University); Chelsea Leonard, Oologah HS & RSU graduate (NSUOK College of Optometry); Nandi Williams, ORU graduate (University of Oklahoma Nursing)

Every year, BEF strives to increase the amount set aside for scholarships, which is supported by the organization’s monthly Bunco for a Cause events and annual Murder Mystery Dinner & Silent Auction. It also plans to host an upcoming golf tournament.

For more information about the Bailey Education Foundation or its annual scholarship program, visit baileyeducationfoundation.com/application.html.