Owasso’s Averee Murray appointed to Hofmeister’s 2021 Student Advisory Council

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has named 97 Oklahoma high school students to her 2021 Student Advisory Council.

Averee Murray of Owasso was among those students appointed to the group, convened in its sixth year to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education in matters of policy.

“Students have a lot to say about their education, and it is critical that we listen to them,” Hofmeister said. “The direct insight we receive from our students is incredibly valuable, and each year I am encouraged by the thoughtful reflection and fearless vision of these brilliant young leaders.”

The 2020 Student Advisory Council last met virtually in June, where students voiced their challenges about learning amid a global pandemic and how racism impacts the classroom experience. Other past discussion topics have included the importance of personal financial literacy, increased awareness of student mental health needs, and how trauma can impede student success.

Feedback from the Council has been instrumental in state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with the ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning.