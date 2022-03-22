Owasso’s Auburn Lane earns top honors at 2022 AFR Agricultural Achievement Contest

Ten agricultural youth from across Oklahoma earned top placings in the 2022 American Farmers & Ranchers Agricultural Achievement Contest.

The contest, conducted with the Oklahoma Youth Expo in Oklahoma City March 11-18, recognizes outstanding students who display exceptional showmanship skills and possess extensive knowledge of the livestock industry, including production, management, processing and end product utilization.

Auburn Lane, of Owasso, took home tenth place at this year’s event. She participated in showmanship rounds with her OYE animal, and took a written test about the livestock industry. Lane was also interviewed on her individual livestock project and the industry as a whole before placing.

“As an organization, we are proud to offer development and scholarship opportunities to the youth of Oklahoma,” said AFR President Scott Blubaugh. “Our annual Agricultural Achievement contest in particular is a great way for us to support the future of Oklahoma agriculture.”

Participation in the AFR Agricultural Achievement Contest is limited to Oklahoma junior and senior high school students who exhibit an animal at OYE. This year, AFR presented $5,000 in prizes to contestants prior to the Oklahoma Youth Expo Grand Drive on March 17.