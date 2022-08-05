Owasso’s Auburn Lane attends AFR Youth Leadership Summit

Owasso student Auburn Lane attended the 2022 American Farmers & Ranchers Youth Leadership Summit July 24-30.

The annual retreat develops leadership skills in junior high and high school students that will prepare them for future educational and professional experiences.

More than 200 students from across Oklahoma participated in one of two AFR Leadership Summit sessions — Teen Summit and Senior Summit — with Lane attending the latter.

The theme for this year’s AFR Leadership Summit was “Jump All In.” Summit attendees like Lane participated in development activities that will benefit them now and in the future.

He and others learned life skills, such as setting and achieving short- and long-term goals and working in teams. They also learned the value of personal responsibility, respect for their peers and other positive attributes.

“The AFR Leadership Summit is a great way for the youth of Oklahoma to learn skills that will benefit them throughout their lives,” said AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “We are proud to invest in the future of Oklahoma through our state’s agricultural youth. This is just one way of demonstrating that investment in communities across our state.”

In addition to this year’s leadership development activities, Summit attendees participated in a camp-wide service project. For this year’s Summit project, students prepared more than 1,000 care boxes for active military personnel serving overseas.