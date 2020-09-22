Owasso’s Aminata Kamara selected to serve on OK Hall of Fame’s 2020 Virtual Teen Board

The Oklahoma Hall of Fame has selected 71 Oklahoma high school students from 41 campuses statewide to serve on its 2020 Virtual Teen Board.
Aminata Kamara at Owasso High School was named among the nearly six dozen ninth- through 12th-grade students to promote Oklahoma pride and learn skills including event planning, fundraising and collaborative group work.
Students also have the opportunity to meet and have discussions with HOF members and other inspirational Oklahomans at several meetings throughout their term.
The Board is responsible for planning and implementing a new Virtual Speaker Series fundraiser featuring HOF members and other notable Oklahomans. It also aims to introduce a new generation of Oklahomans to those who have shaped the state’s history and heritage.
As the current learning environment has changed, the Teen Board’s shift to a virtual interactive board provides new opportunities for statewide networking, in addition to new professional development learning platforms.
“In the time that I have been a part of the Teen Board, I have learned so much about what it means to be a leader in Oklahoma,” Ava Woolery, Board chairman, said in a news release. “The professional development opportunities have helped me improve my public speaking and leadership as well as prepare me for life after high school. And, I have been able to meet students from around the state as well as hear firsthand stories from accomplished Oklahomans.”
In its 14 years of operation, the Board has raised more than $200,000 for the organization’s education programs. It is the largest donor to the HOF’s Free Field Trip Program and sponsors an annual $1,000 cash scholarship for a high school student through the Oklahoma Scholarship Competition.
Board members were selected following an application and interview process, with a term of service from August to January 2021. Applications will be available for the 2021 class on May 10, 2021, at OklahomaHOF.com.
