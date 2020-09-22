Owasso’s Aminata Kamara selected to serve on OK Hall of Fame’s 2020 Virtual Teen Board

The Oklahoma Hall of Fame has selected 71 Oklahoma high school students from 41 campuses statewide to serve on its 2020 Virtual Teen Board.

Aminata Kamara at Owasso High School was named among the nearly six dozen ninth- through 12th-grade students to promote Oklahoma pride and learn skills including event planning, fundraising and collaborative group work.

Students also have the opportunity to meet and have discussions with HOF members and other inspirational Oklahomans at several meetings throughout their term.

The Board is responsible for planning and implementing a new Virtual Speaker Series fundraiser featuring HOF members and other notable Oklahomans. It also aims to introduce a new generation of Oklahomans to those who have shaped the state’s history and heritage.

As the current learning environment has changed, the Teen Board’s shift to a virtual interactive board provides new opportunities for statewide networking, in addition to new professional development learning platforms.