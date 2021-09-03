Owasso’s American Legion aims to revitalize post, draw younger veterans to fill member seats

For Bud York, enlivening the heart of the veteran community is a top priority.
Commander of Collinsville’s American Legion Post 2, York recently ventured south to Owasso’s military association, Post 237, to help initiate a restructuring of the organization.
The Military Police Corps corporal and former Collinsville major joined several of his uniformed cohorts at the Owasso site on Aug. 28 to discuss new ways to invigorate the 64-year-old post and grow its membership.
“A thriving community deserves a thriving legion post, and vice versa,” York said. “They (veterans) need an organization there that they can depend on to go for assistance and camaraderie and fellowship, and be around likeminded folks.”
The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic organization to support veterans. Post 2 was founded in 1964, about 45 years after Post 237 was officially incorporated.
In recent years, Owasso’s post, standing at around 85 rostered members, has seen an ongoing decline in those numbers, even before the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Post 2 Commander Frank Wood.
“We just can’t seem to get members to come out to the meetings, and this has been a long-going thing,” Wood said. “We can’t do the normal activities that we’ve had in the past because there’s not enough people to participate.”
York alluded to the fact that Wood’s post could benefit from shifting its focus to more modernized programming, a younger demographic and more accessible hours, all while continuing to grow its core membership.
“What’s going on there is just typical of posts that have a membership that is aged and made up primarily of Vietnam-era and Korean veterans; those guys have carried the torch for a long time,” York said. “Obviously, there’s going to be a need for somebody looking out for those folks that are coming along now.”
York, whose post often sees a high attendance among its 92 rostered members, is partnering with Wood and his fellow Legionnaires to help steer those numbers in the opposite direction.
In August, the post decided to switch hands in staffing and initiate an outreach campaign to generate new members and raise awareness of the post’s role in serving local veterans and their families. It will also consider changing its meeting hours, among other improvements.
“The city the size of Owasso should just absolutely have one of the premiere American Legion posts in the state,” York said. “It’s a team, and this team has been around for a long time. We’re excited to see the movement taking place.”
Woods echoed York’s sentiment, adding, “I’m looking forward to getting enough interest in the post so some of the younger people can take over the leadership … the membership revitalized.”