Owasso’s American Legion aims to revitalize post, draw younger veterans to fill member seats

York alluded to the fact that Wood’s post could benefit from shifting its focus to more modernized programming, a younger demographic and more accessible hours, all while continuing to grow its core membership.

“What’s going on there is just typical of posts that have a membership that is aged and made up primarily of Vietnam-era and Korean veterans; those guys have carried the torch for a long time,” York said. “Obviously, there’s going to be a need for somebody looking out for those folks that are coming along now.”

York, whose post often sees a high attendance among its 92 rostered members, is partnering with Wood and his fellow Legionnaires to help steer those numbers in the opposite direction.

In August, the post decided to switch hands in staffing and initiate an outreach campaign to generate new members and raise awareness of the post’s role in serving local veterans and their families. It will also consider changing its meeting hours, among other improvements.

“The city the size of Owasso should just absolutely have one of the premiere American Legion posts in the state,” York said. “It’s a team, and this team has been around for a long time. We’re excited to see the movement taking place.”