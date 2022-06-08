Owasso’s Alyssa Cargill, Kassidy Collins receive UCO scholarships

The University of Central Oklahoma Foundation recently awarded scholarships to two students from Owasso.

Alyssa Cargill received the Parman Foundation Scholarship, and Kassidy Collins received the Julian and Irene Rothbaum Student Achievement Scholarship.

Cargill is a senior majoring in theatre arts with a focus on design and technology through the College of Fine Arts and Design. Collins is a junior majoring in biology with a focus on biomedical sciences through the College of Mathematics and Science.

The Robert A. Parman Foundation Scholarship is awarded annually to students who excel academically at UCO. The Parman Foundation is a longtime supporter of Central and its academic colleges.

The Julian and Irene Rothbaum Student Achievement Awards are presented to students who represent the highest level of academic achievement.

“Creating opportunities for students is something we are passionate about,” said Art Cotton, vice president for Advancement at UCO and president of the UCO Foundation. “We are grateful to be able to do our collective part in helping students pursue their higher education goals in order to reach their full personal and professional potential.”