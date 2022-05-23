Owasso’s Alyssa Cargill earns UCO’s Barbara Kay Gilmore Endowed Scholarship for Drama

The University of Central Oklahoma’s College of Fine Arts and Design awarded more than 125 scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year, including one to Owasso resident Alyssa Cargill.

Cargill, a senior studying theatre arts-design and technology, received the Barbara Kay Gilmore Endowed Scholarship for Drama.

“The University of Central Oklahoma is student centered, and helping students learn is our No. 1 priority,” said Charleen Weidell, M.F.A., dean of CFAD.

“Each year, scholarships are made available to students through the generosity of our alumni and donors. Award recipients are thoughtfully selected from a competitive pool of applicants. When a student receives a scholarship award, it is our way of saying, ‘We recognize you for your hard work and commitment to your education.’”

CFAD is a center of excellence for the fine and performing arts, as well as a center of innovation for improving and promoting arts education. The mission of the college is to prepare creative leaders and professionals in fine arts, education and design.