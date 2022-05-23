 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owasso’s Alyssa Cargill earns UCO’s Barbara Kay Gilmore Endowed Scholarship for Drama

  • 0
university of central oklahoma owasso

Owasso's Alyssa Cargill (center), with other recipients of the Barbara Kay Gilmore Endowed Scholarship for Drama and UCO Dean Charleen Weidell (far right).

 Courtesy photo

The University of Central Oklahoma’s College of Fine Arts and Design awarded more than 125 scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year, including one to Owasso resident Alyssa Cargill.

Cargill, a senior studying theatre arts-design and technology, received the Barbara Kay Gilmore Endowed Scholarship for Drama.

“The University of Central Oklahoma is student centered, and helping students learn is our No. 1 priority,” said Charleen Weidell, M.F.A., dean of CFAD.

“Each year, scholarships are made available to students through the generosity of our alumni and donors. Award recipients are thoughtfully selected from a competitive pool of applicants. When a student receives a scholarship award, it is our way of saying, ‘We recognize you for your hard work and commitment to your education.’”

CFAD is a center of excellence for the fine and performing arts, as well as a center of innovation for improving and promoting arts education. The mission of the college is to prepare creative leaders and professionals in fine arts, education and design.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert