Alexis Pedersen has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Vermont.

Pedersen, an undeclared major from Owasso, is in the College of Arts and Sciences at the Burlington, Vermont-based school.

To be named to the dean's list, students must have a GPA of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20% of their class in their respective college or school.