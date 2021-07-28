Owasso’s Alexis Mitchell named to Dean’s List at Fort Lewis College

Alexis Mitchell of Owasso was named to Fort Lewis College's Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. Mitchell's major is psychology.
To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college-level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.
A broad range of subjects and diverse student body at FLC weave cross-cultural knowledge throughout signature programs focused on environmental studies, education, the health sciences, creative arts, and business administration.