 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso’s Alexis Mitchell named to Dean’s List at Fort Lewis College
0 Comments

Owasso’s Alexis Mitchell named to Dean’s List at Fort Lewis College

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fort lewis college

Fort Lewis College

 Scott Griggs courtesy

Alexis Mitchell of Owasso was named to Fort Lewis College's Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. Mitchell's major is psychology.

To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college-level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.

A broad range of subjects and diverse student body at FLC weave cross-cultural knowledge throughout signature programs focused on environmental studies, education, the health sciences, creative arts, and business administration.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News