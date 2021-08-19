Owasso’s Adrienne Ruder joins OSU College of Veterinary Medicine’s Class of 2025

Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine welcomed the class of 2025 at an Induction Ceremony Aug. 13 at the OSU Stillwater campus.

Among the 106 new veterinary students is Adrienne Ruder of Owasso, who is studying animal science. She is the daughter of Rhonda and Mark Ruder of Tulsa County.

“We are delighted to welcome the class in person,” Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the veterinary college, said in a news release. “These students will join second- and third-year veterinary students in our recently dedicated Roger J. Panciera Education Center, a state-of-the-art classroom building equipped with the latest technology and equipment to provide a great learning environment for our students and our faculty.”

OSU veterinary graduates are well prepared for the many career options that a veterinary degree offers whether in private practice, the pharmaceutical industry, military service, academia or comparative biomedical research.

The class of 2025 is comprised of 13 males and 93 females. Fifty-eight are Oklahoma residents, and 48 represent the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.