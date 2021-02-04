Owasso’s Adam Quarterson, David Ghavami named SWOSU graduates

A total of 409 students at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre completed requirements for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees after the 2020 fall semester.
Owassons Adam Quarterson, Doctor of Pharmacy and Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences; and David Ghavami, Master of Business Administration, made the lists.
These students can participate in the convocation exercises in 2021 tentatively scheduled for April 30-May 1 on the Weatherford campus.