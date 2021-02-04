 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso’s Adam Quarterson, David Ghavami named SWOSU graduates

Owasso’s Adam Quarterson, David Ghavami named SWOSU graduates

{{featured_button_text}}
Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

 Courtesy of SWOSU

A total of 409 students at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre completed requirements for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees after the 2020 fall semester.

Owassons Adam Quarterson, Doctor of Pharmacy and Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences; and David Ghavami, Master of Business Administration, made the lists.

These students can participate in the convocation exercises in 2021 tentatively scheduled for April 30-May 1 on the Weatherford campus.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Lynn Cagle
News

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Lynn Cagle

Here is a Q&A of Lynn Cagle, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.

Cagle will seek the vote against Kristin Vivar, Stephanie Ruttman, Rick Lang and Lisa Anderson, who were also featured throughout the week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News