Owasso’s 26th annual community-wide block party lends to ‘unity among neighbors’

The City of Owasso’s Strong Neighborhood Initiative hosted its 26th annual community-wide Neighborhood Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Since 1997, OSNI’s annual initiative has brought together thousands of residents across Owasso for a weekend of food, fun and fellowship with visits from Owasso police officers and firefighters.

“Block parties provide a great opportunity to build relationships and community,” Owasso Neighborhood Coordinator Jerry Fowler said. “Neighborhoods become safer and stronger due to the unity among neighbors.”

This year’s event played host to 10 block parties, each of which averaged about 60 to 70 people. Owasso Mayor Kelly Lewis was among those who turned up at Metro Heights to enjoy the morning’s activities.

“We all had an amazing time … the kids loved it,” Lewis said. “I appreciate all the work that Jerry and the City put into this annual event to make it such an incredible success. It’s another one of the nice things that makes Owasso special.”

Common activities over the weekend included different games like cornhole, fun at neighborhood pools, musical celebrations and more. Food trucks also set up shop across different neighborhoods.

“After being limited the last couple of years due to COVID,” Fowler said, “it was good to have neighborhood block parties and see neighbors meeting and visiting while they enjoyed wonderful foods and activities for all ages.”

More information about OSNI and its block party initiative can be found at cityofowasso.com.