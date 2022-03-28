Owasso Rotary Club names Verve Fitness Business of the Month for March

The Rotary Club of Owasso recently name Verve Fitness its Business of the Month for March.

Members of the local humanitarian club presented Chris Frank and his wife, Shawna, owners of the Owasso-based gym, with a certificate of appreciation on Thursday, March 24.

Frank was nominated by Edie Tolbert, founder and executive director of The Stonebrook Project, a Catoosa nonprofit that provides complementary oncology and therapy services to individuals diagnosed with cancer.

Tolbert, a breast cancer survivor, teamed up with Frank in October to host a weekend fundraiser, Sweat for a Cure, that brought in about $3,000 for cancer awareness and treatments.

“Not only is he (Chris) passionate about helping people get healthy, he is passionate about helping the community,” Tolbert told Rotary in an email. “This (October’s event) is a huge blessing to us, especially during a pandemic when our in-person fundraisers have been limited.”

Rotary member Jeff Stumpff told Frank at Thursday’s award presentation, “With her (Edie’s) nomination, we just couldn’t not give it (Business of the Month) to you. You’ve been here almost two years; you’ve made a big impact in this community.”

Verve Fitness is a high-intensity interval training program that blends cardio and strength training into a 45-minute class. Likewise, the gym specializes in helping people over 30 lose weight with pain-free workouts.

“It really goes beyond the walls of helping people,” Frank said. “Our passion was to open up a gym to where folks can come in, get fit … just feel better about themselves, and I truly feel that it goes beyond outside of these walls: better spouse, job, energy.”

Owasso’s Rotary Club kicked off its monthly business recognition initiative in Aug. 2021, naming Giant Subs & Deli as its inaugural recipient, followed by Baja Jacks Burrito Shack in September, Christian Brothers Automotive in October, Trails End BBQ in November, State Farm’s Kaci Miller in December, Owasso ONLY in January and Owasso Reporter in February.

More information about Verve Fitness, located at 12500 E. 86th St. N., can be found at verve-fitness.triib.com.

