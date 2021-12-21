 Skip to main content
Owasso Rotary Club names State Farm's Kaci Miller Business of the Month for December
Owasso Rotary Club names State Farm’s Kaci Miller Business of the Month for December

Miller's efforts to go above and beyond in serving the Owasso community earned her a certificate of appreciation from Rotary Club of Owasso on Monday.

 Art Haddaway News Editor

For Kaci Miller, working in insurance comes as more than just a job duty.

Her efforts to go above and beyond in serving the Owasso community earned her a certificate of appreciation from Rotary Club of Owasso this week.

On Monday, members of the local humanitarian club honored Miller, a State Farm insurance agent, by naming her branch the Business of the Month for December.

Jeff Stumpff, Rotary member, presented a plaque to Miller after learning of several outreaches that her and her team host and participate in on a regular basis.

“A couple things that came out of that conversation … one was your passion for volunteering and giving back, not only with this community but outside of this community,” Stumpff said. “You give that passion to those on your team that you work with and also to your two children.

“The other things was just during COVID, you kind of found a way to give back, outside your box, thinking differently … on Fridays you take the time to, whether it’s (leave) positive notes around your complex here or buying breakfast, gas for random people, that’s pretty neat.”

Miller opened her office at 9500 N. 129th E. Ave., Suite 213, between Walgreens and Home Depot in the Waterford Suites, in 2018.

“This is a big deal to us,” Miller said. “We definitely do have a passion for giving to others; that’s kind of what we want to be known for as a business but as individuals, so just to be recognized for that is pretty cool.”

Owasso’s Rotary Club kicked off its monthly business recognition initiative in August, naming Giant Subs & Deli as its inaugural recipient, followed by Baja Jacks Burrito Shack in September, Christian Brothers Automotive in October and Trails End BBQ in November.

More information about Rotary Club of Owasso can be found at owassorotary.org.

