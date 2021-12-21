Owasso Rotary Club names State Farm’s Kaci Miller Business of the Month for December

For Kaci Miller, working in insurance comes as more than just a job duty.

Her efforts to go above and beyond in serving the Owasso community earned her a certificate of appreciation from Rotary Club of Owasso this week.

On Monday, members of the local humanitarian club honored Miller, a State Farm insurance agent, by naming her branch the Business of the Month for December.

Jeff Stumpff, Rotary member, presented a plaque to Miller after learning of several outreaches that her and her team host and participate in on a regular basis.

“A couple things that came out of that conversation … one was your passion for volunteering and giving back, not only with this community but outside of this community,” Stumpff said. “You give that passion to those on your team that you work with and also to your two children.

“The other things was just during COVID, you kind of found a way to give back, outside your box, thinking differently … on Fridays you take the time to, whether it’s (leave) positive notes around your complex here or buying breakfast, gas for random people, that’s pretty neat.”