Owasso Rotary Club names Owasso ONLY Business of the Month for January

Rotary Club of Owasso named Owasso ONLY its January Business of the Month.

Members of the local humanitarian club presented the owners of the Owasso-based food delivery service with a certificate of appreciation on Wednesday.

“You’ve helped a lot of people in a time of need,” Jeff Stumpff, Rotary member, told Matthew Cooper and Roniell Millien with the business. “I can tell you’ve got that heart to really give back and help in the community.”

Cooper and Millien opened Owasso ONLY in Aug. 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and have since been able to help feed hundreds of residents by delivering food, groceries and other items to their doorsteps.

“We’ve served a little over 20,000 people since being open,” Cooper said. “Our clientele goes everywhere: young people, people in school, businesses, elderly, immunocompromised, veterans, we serve everybody.”

“I just remember the first day we wanted to open this business,” Millien said. “(We) were driving in the car doing a DoorDash delivery, and then he (Matthew) came up with the name Owasso ONLY … then here we are, and I just can’t believe how it’s just unraveled.”