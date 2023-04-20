The Tulsa rock quarry is eyeing a potential expansion, which is leaving some residents in the nearby area concerned.

The Tulsa Planning Commission in March submitted a proposal to extend the quarry’s boundaries closer to the Owasso fence line.

A rezoning of the land would stretch north of 56th Street along U.S. 169, and the quarry would occupy about 280 addition acres just west of Bird Creek.

Owasso residents Layton and Debi Dozier live just east of the expansion zone on 56th Street, and said they will be closely affected by the change.

“The blasts affect everything, and the truck traffic is terrible right now,” Layton said. “Put in another quarry, and all I can see is it’s going to get worse. It will be straight down the street from us.”

Debi said she is concerned about an increase of traffic, especially heavy trucks, which frequently use 56th Street to commute to and from the quarry.

“They just fly up and down the road, and there’s so much dust,” Debi said.

Original plans to shift the quarry’s operations further north covered a range of nearly 660 acres, stretching past Bird Creek to the east into more populated residential areas along 145th East Avenue.

The Commission, however, recently updated the proposal to reflect the smaller acreage, which would have a reduced effect on surrounding neighborhoods, according to Dwayne Wilkerson, principal planner for the City of Tulsa.

“I think basically the idea of removing several hundred acres out of consideration and limiting mining operations to the west side of Bird Creek is … much further away,” Wilkerson said, “so this would have a much less impact than what the original application was.”

Other Owasso residents like Ashley Parks and Kenny Brewster still share the Doziers’ sentiments about the expansion despite the reduction in acreage.

“I have cracks in my windows; I have cracks in my walls, cracks in my foundation,” said Parks, whose proximity to the quarry just south of 56th Street on 145th East Avenue gives her continued cause for concern.

“When that one (the expansion) comes in, I’ll be basically surrounded on both sides of the house.”

Brewster, who lives further north at 76th Street and 129th East Avenue, added: “I’ve had to replace the title in several different spots. I’ve got cracks in the foundation … sheetrock separation … and it just costs money.

“I built my house for an investment, and my investment is slowly deteriorating.”

The City of Owasso has taken some steps to help reduce the impact of quarry traffic within its fence line.

In March 2018, for example, city leaders installed “Not a Truck Route” signage along both 76th East Avenue and 129th East Avenue, which has led to a reduction in commercial truck traffic on those routes.

The Doziers recently met with Parks and Brewster to review the expansion proposal and converse about similar solutions for 56th Street.

They plan to reconvene at a zoning hearing on May 17 alongside other concerned citizens to voice their opinions to the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.