Owasso Reporter’s Art Haddaway releases first book, ‘Reflections of an Editor: Insights & Observations of a Small-Town Newsman’

Art Haddaway with the Owasso Reporter released his first book, “Reflections of an Editor: Insights & Observations of a Small-Town Newsman,” on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Haddaway in “Reflections of an Editor” aims to encourage and inspire readers through a unique telling of his experiences — and the life lessons he’s learned — while serving at the helm of the small-town Oklahoma newspaper over the last six years.

Formatted as a devotional of sorts, the 150-page, four-part anthology features many of Haddaway’s previously published columns, each entry carrying the same positive undertone as its first appearance in the newspaper’s editorial pages.

“The idea to compile these personal narratives into a published collection has always been a longtime goal,” Haddaway said, “but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that I knew I needed to pursue this passion project sooner than later.

“A historic time of civil unrest and political divisiveness served as a grim reminder of the need for a clear, calming voice amid the chaos.”