Owasso Reporter’s Art Haddaway aims to uplift, inspire readers in first book, ‘Reflections of an Editor’

Art Haddaway with the Owasso Reporter released his first book, “Reflections of an Editor: Insights & Observations of a Small-Town Newsman,” on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Haddaway in “Reflections of an Editor” aims to encourage and inspire readers through a unique telling of his experiences — and the life lessons he’s learned — while serving at the helm of the small-town Oklahoma newspaper over the last six years.
Formatted as a devotional of sorts, the 150-page, four-part anthology features many of Haddaway’s previously published columns, each entry carrying the same positive undertone as its first appearance in the newspaper’s editorial pages.
“The idea to compile these personal narratives into a published collection has always been a longtime goal,” Haddaway said, “but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that I knew I needed to pursue this passion project sooner than later.
“A historic time of civil unrest and political divisiveness served as a grim reminder of the need for a clear, calming voice amid the chaos.”
Part 1, “A Little Heart, A Little Humor” gives readers a lighthearted skim through various topics before steering them into the realm of the media in Part 2, “Pieces of the Press.” They can then turn their attention toward spirituality and community in Part 3, “Faith, Fellowship & Fortitude,” and then round the final corner into Part 4, “An Ode to Owasso” spotlighting Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring suburb.
Those not inclined to flip through a chronological read can also randomly peruse the book at their leisure.
Through “Reflections of an Editor,” Haddaway hopes to enlighten readers with insights and observations stemming from his time at the keyboard, behind the camera lens and around others in the community that he loves the most.
“May these intimate chronicles — devoutly written in times of both happiness and heartbreak — bring joy, hope, revelation and renewal, along with important values to carry into the days, weeks, months and years ahead,” Haddaway said.
Readers can purchase a copy of “Reflections of an Editor” — published by Owasso-based Design Vault Press, LLC — as a paperback, hardcover, e-book or audiobook at arthaddaway.com.