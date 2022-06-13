Owasso Reporter receives six awards from OPA for excellence in journalism

Owasso Reporter was recognized for its excellence in journalism over the weekend.
The newspaper received six awards as part of Oklahoma Press Association’s 2021 annual Better Newspaper Contest, held Friday-Saturday, June 10-11.
Tulsa World’s Oklahoma Weekly Group — which publishes Owasso Reporter, Skiatook Journal, Sand Springs Leader and Wagoner County American-Tribune — collected a total of 23 awards, six of which went to Owasso Reporter.
Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway took home three 2nd-place awards and three 3rd-place awards for different stories published in the Owasso Reporter between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021.
He received 2nd in Feature Story (“Divine Intervention: Local couple survives house fire thanks to good Samaritan”); 2nd in Education Story (“A promising hotelier: Owasso a launching pad for Ethiopian student’s hospitality career”); and 2nd place in Sports Story (“‘I'm an Olympian for life’: Owasson Patrick Callan reflects on swimming in Tokyo Olympics”).
People are also reading…
Additionally, he received 3rd in Feature Story (“Owasso gym owner teams up with ‘Heroes,’ ‘Star Wars’ actor to raise awareness of epilepsy”); 3rd in News Story (“‘Brave’ and ‘heroic’: Guard members — one living, one killed in line of duty — honored”); and 3rd in column writing (“Growing in gratitude through hardships and challenges”).
Haddaway has received 26 individual awards during his six-and-a-half-year tenure at the Owasso Reporter, and has led the newspaper to receive an additional 26 awards for journalism excellence, including two Sequoyah Awards — the highest honor in the yearly contest.
Owasso Reporter was among 68 Oklahoma newspapers that submitted nearly 1,400 entries, each judged by members of the Iowa Press Association.
A complete list of winners in the 2021 OPA Better Newspaper Contest is available at okpress.com/contest-winners-2021.