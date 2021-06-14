Owasso Reporter receives 16 awards from OPA for excellence in journalism

Owasso Reporter was recognized for its excellence in journalism over the weekend.
The newspaper received 16 awards as part of Oklahoma Press Association’s 2020 annual Better Newspaper Contest.
Tulsa World’s Oklahoma Weekly Group — which publishes Owasso Reporter, Skiatook Journal, Sand Springs Leader and Wagoner County American-Tribune — collected a total of 22 awards, 16 of which went to Owasso Reporter.
Owasso Reporter nabbed first place in News Content, Layout & Design, Editorial Writing, Photography, Sports Coverage and Sales Promotion.
News Editor Art Haddaway received first place in Feature Story for his article, “Bows for the Blue: Woman rallies Owasso to support police, fallen Tulsa officer;” first place in News Photograph, which depicted a racial injustice protest; and second place in In-depth Reporting for his article, “Owasso CVS Pharmacy fined $75,000, placed on probation.”
Additionally, former Sports Editor Shawn Hein received first place in Sports Story for his article, “Senior tribute: Owasso mothers honor athletes after spring season cut short;” and second place in the same category for his story, “Isabella Strong: Collinsville child battles cancer, inspires soccer team to title;” along with first place in Sports Photograph, which depicted a coach and his team cheering during a regional game.
Advertising staff Misti Rinehart and Annette Riherd, along with former customer service representative Brandi Smith, also collectively received first place in Large Space Ad for their creative work in developing a print advertisement for Dale & Lee’s Service.
Former Tulsa World paginators Joseph Fasano and Melanie Wilkerson took home the top three awards in Front Page Design, with Fasano receiving first place for his work on the May 27 edition and third for the June 10 issue. Wilkerson received second place for the Jan. 8 edition.
Owasso Reporter was among 70 Oklahoma newspapers that submitted more than 1,400 entries, each judged by members of the Iowa Press Association.
A complete list of winners in the 2020 OPA Better Newspaper Contest is available at https://okpress.com/page/contest-winners-2020.