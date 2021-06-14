Owasso Reporter receives 16 awards from OPA for excellence in journalism

Owasso Reporter was recognized for its excellence in journalism over the weekend.

The newspaper received 16 awards as part of Oklahoma Press Association’s 2020 annual Better Newspaper Contest.

Tulsa World’s Oklahoma Weekly Group — which publishes Owasso Reporter, Skiatook Journal, Sand Springs Leader and Wagoner County American-Tribune — collected a total of 22 awards, 16 of which went to Owasso Reporter.

Owasso Reporter nabbed first place in News Content, Layout & Design, Editorial Writing, Photography, Sports Coverage and Sales Promotion.

News Editor Art Haddaway received first place in Feature Story for his article, “Bows for the Blue: Woman rallies Owasso to support police, fallen Tulsa officer;” first place in News Photograph, which depicted a racial injustice protest; and second place in In-depth Reporting for his article, “Owasso CVS Pharmacy fined $75,000, placed on probation.”